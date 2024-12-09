The debate over rap’s “Big 3” – Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole – has dominated hip-hop discourse for years. It pretty much lead to the most prolific feud, beef and diss season since maybe Jay Z vs Nas, Jada vs Beanie Siegel … But what if we spin a proverbial roulette wheel on this idea of who’s the big three to explore some alternative trios?

Cool? Alright, we have a few intriguing “Big 3” scenarios that could shake up the game but let us know what you think.

Big 3 Scenario 1: Future, Gunna, and Lil Baby

This trio has consistently dominated the charts and the sound of what the culture deems relevant over the last several years. So much so, it was Future’s (and Metro Boomin) project sparked said mega rap beef.

Future is pretty much the blueprint for most contemporary rapper out of Atlanta. He is the vibe.

Gunna is arguably most successful as of late and has the ear of the kids who dictate the algorithm. He seemingly survived the worst street label after his YSL RICO case guilty plea and as Akademiks said, the fans just don’t care as long as you have a hot project.

Lil Baby’s raw lyricism, hit record slate and collabs with the best of the best, like his other two cohorts in this scenario easily make him part of this hypothetical Big 3.

Honorable Mention: Young Thug – We expect to be on the Big 3 real soon.

Recent Projects:

Future – Mixtape Pluto

Gunna – One of Wun

Lil Baby – Wham: Who Hard as Me (2025)

Monthly Spotify Listeners: Future: 55m, Gunna: 37m, Lil Baby: 31m

Big 3 Scenario 2: Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B

Can’t play Big 3 Roulette without the ladies. This is a tough one because there are so many dope newcomers igniting the conversation. But we have to keep it G with Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Period. These three powerhouse ladies are the backbone of the female rap power structure. Nicki is the blueprint. What she has done from accolades on the charts to defying stereotypes with her undeniable lyricism to creating clones who just look like her – everywhere, places her in a class all by herself but this is the Big 3 so lets continue.

Megan Thee Stallion has fought for her spot in a crowded field of lady rap stars. She has hits. She is, well, a stallion and her rap ability is proven with bars, edge and influence. What’s also dope about Megan is how she legit has her college degree and is a beacon for young women who want to be creative or academic or both. That in itself is something we’ve hardly ever seen in Hip Hop and is not spoken of enough.

Now Cardi. We all want that next album to drop. Her sophomore since Invasion of Privacy. That said, Cardi is the literal reimagining of female rap. What she accomplished while staying true to her authentic, Bronx persona is nothing short of a tour de force. Her ability to stay in the conversation without consistently dropping music should be studied, for real. Cardi is the culture shift. Without her would we have the Sexy Redds of the world? Hard to say.

But yea, these three female rap titans have a combined influence that is really on par with any male trio in the game. Their chart-topping hits, and provocative personalities have made them cultural icons in their own rite with so much on the horizon they can really take the game over. Time will tell but we’re here for it.

Honorable Mention: Doja Cat – With her renewed focus on rap rap, she will be a future argument for Big 3.

Recent Projects:

Nicki Minaj: The Pink Print (Tenth Anniversary Edition)

Megan Thee Stallion: Megan: Act II

Cardi B: TBD 2025 Album

Monthly Spotify Listeners: Nicki Minaj: 65m, Megan Thee Stallion: 27m, Cardi B: 27m

Big 3 Scenario 3: Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, Kanye West

Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, and Kanye West. This trio represents the experimental and boundary-pushing rap artists. Their unconventional styles, innovative sounds, and massive streaming numbers have solidified their place in the hip-hop hierarchy. Their influence on the next generation of artists is undeniable. Travis is becoming one of those forces that begs the question should he be included in the current Big 3 convo? He drops music and the world stops. He goes on tour and everyone watches, clamoring at the hottest Hip Hop concert ticket of the year. He pushes boundaries – sometimes a bridge too far but he’s always Travis.

Tyler, The Creator is like Travis lite in some ways. He is the epitome of being different while remaining influential as an artist, and well, creator. He raises the bar and redefines what it means to be more than a rapper with every project. HIs festivals are on par with the biggest in the business and he’s no stranger to chart topping success.

Kanye or Ye as he is now called. We would need an entire nonfiction novel to breakdown arguably the most influential rapper in decades. Ye is everything we cared about with old school rap while being all that fans need in the multi-hyphenate artist today. His influence in fashion alone make him the culture shifting icon that he is. All this begs the question is he in the hypothetical Big 3 or is he in THE Big 3?

Honorable mention: Kid Cudi

Recent Projects:

Travis Scott: UTOPIA

Tyler, The Creator: Chromakopia

Kanye West: Vultures 1 & 2

Monthly Spotify Listeners: Travis Scott: 75m, Tyler, The Creator: 51m, Kanye West: 66m

While Drake, Kendrick, and J. Cole have undoubtedly earned their place as the current Big 3, leading to feuds and never-ending barbershop arguments on who is really the best of the best but these alternative scenarios by way of Big 3 roulette highlight the depth and diversity of talent in the total hip-hop landscape. As the industry continues to evolve, for better or worse, new stars young or seasoned alike, will emerge and reshape the definition of success.