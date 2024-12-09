NFL Celebrates Emerging Artists at Inaugural Artist Replay Gallery During Art Basel Miami

On Saturday, December 7, 2024, the National Football League hosted its first-ever Artist Replay gallery event during Art Basel in Miami. The event spotlighted emerging artists through the NFL Artist Replay program, amplifying the work and voices of new talent while connecting the NFL’s cultural impact with the broader arts community.

The exclusive event at BeyBey Miami featured a curated gallery showcasing the work of five emerging artists chosen by renowned photographer Cam Kirk, known for his collaborations with stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Migos.

The featured artists included Cristina Martinez, Julian Gaines, Sophia Yeshi, Murjoni Meriweather, and Mike Ham, all of whom drew inspiration from the football world. The gallery also offered immersive sounds from DJ Osh Kosh, a Starter customization lounge, and more. Hosted by the NFL and made possible by Don Julio and Starter, the event drew a VIP crowd, including NFL legend Brandon Marshall and the featured artists.

The Artist Replay gallery successfully bridged sports and art, offering a fresh and exciting way for the NFL to celebrate both emerging talent and its rich cultural influence.