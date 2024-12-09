Continuing in its commitment to Move the Game Forward, Oakley is advocating for the new generation of young athletes with the Oakley Icon Alliance, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering young female athletes and promoting the growth of flag football. This exclusive, invite-only showcase will bring together elite flag football clubs from across the United States, distinguishing itself as a premier national competition by featuring top-tier teams and players.
Following the game-changing addition of Mexican flag football powerhouse Diana Flores to the Team
Oakley roster of athletes, Oakley is more committed than ever to advancing the sport and creating
opportunities for female athletes. The Oakley Icon Alliance will unite the top club teams nationwide and
evolve into a league in years to come, serving as the premier platform for women’s flag football.
Kicking off in January 2025 at the Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California, the tournament
will feature 8 elite teams competing in a dynamic pool-play format. Each team will play a minimum of 7
games, with the top 4 advancing to a semifinal single-elimination tournament. This structure ensures
that young athletes face off against the best flag football talent in the country. The members-only
Alliance will serve as a home for the young athletes who are carrying the torch for flag football and
representing the current talent in the game while also inspiring the next generation.
“Football is more than a game—it’s a platform for growth, ambition, and breaking barriers,” says Corey
Hill, Head of Oakley Global Sports Marketing. “At Oakley, we’re committed to empowering the next
generation of athletes to push limits every day. The Oakley Icon Alliance represents our unwavering
dedication to elevating women’s flag football, providing young women with the stage and resources they
deserve to excel. Through this innovative league, we’re not just advancing the sport, we’re fostering a
movement that inspires the leaders of tomorrow.”
Looking ahead to Fall 2025, the Oakley Icon Alliance will expand into a regional league, inviting
additional teams from across the U.S. to participate. The inaugural regional tournament will feature 16
teams representing the East and West Coast, with the top 4 from each region advancing to the OIA
National Championship taking place in 2026.