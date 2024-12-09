This story gets wilder by the minute … Authorities have arrested Luigi Mangione, 26, in connection with the targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. Mangione was taken into custody at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee recognized him from photos released by police. He is now being questioned as a strong person of interest in the December 4 murder, NYPD officials announced Monday.

All we have to say is IVY LEAGUE GRADUATE. Keep reading and you’ll understand why.

The Apprehension

Mangione was acting suspiciously when approached by police and was found carrying multiple fraudulent IDs, a U.S. passport, and a firearm believed to be a 3D-printed ghost gun, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

“At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder of Brian Thompson,” Tisch said. “The suspect was in a McDonald’s and then recognized by an employee who called police. Responding officers questioned him, and upon further inspection, he was arrested on an illegal gun charge.”

Gun charge. That’s just the start.

The Shocking Murder of Brian Thompson

The world saw it if you could stomach the heinous act. Thompson, 50, was fatally shot outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan on the evening of December 4. Surveillance footage showed the gunman approaching Thompson from behind and firing multiple shots with a pistol equipped with a suppressor. As Thompson fell, the shooter appeared to clear jams in the weapon before firing additional rounds and fleeing the scene.

Tisch described the killing as a “premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack” and emphasized the urgency of the ongoing investigation.

“Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target,” Tisch said.

There has to be more to this, right?

Clues and Leads Straight Out of a Movie

Investigators quickly identified a person of interest who had checked into a hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side using a fake New Jersey ID. Following the murder, police believed the suspect left New York City, possibly traveling by bus to Atlanta.

Over the weekend, police searched Central Park for the murder weapon but were unable to locate it. They did, however, recover a backpack believed to belong to the gunman. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny credited the use of technology, including drones and extensive video analysis, with helping track the suspect’s movements.

“In this case, it really came down to technology,” Kenny said. “We used every source of video that we could collect—hundreds and hundreds of hours—and that helped bring this to where we are right now.”

Overwhelming Evidence Linking Mangione to the Crime

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate, was found in possession of a gun and suppressor matching the description of the weapon used in the murder. He also carried a fake New Jersey ID identical to the one used to check into the hostel before the shooting. Investigators also recovered a handwritten document providing insight into his mindset and possible motivation for the attack, Tisch said.

“NYPD detectives are on their way to Pennsylvania as we seek to interview the subject further,” Tisch added.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed confidence in Mangione’s connection to the case. “This is a strong person of interest,” Adams said. “He matches the description of the identification we’ve been looking for. He’s also in possession of several items that we believe will connect him to this incident.”

Public Involvement

The NYPD and FBI had offered rewards totaling $60,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Thompson’s murder. Tisch praised the McDonald’s employee who recognized Mangione, calling it a critical moment in the investigation.

But make no mistake the public overwhelmingly was not trying to help this case. Socials were literally fan boying all over dude.

Now What?

While Mangione is in custody, the investigation remains active as authorities work to confirm his role in the killing. “The full investigative efforts of the New York City Police Department are well underway, and we will not rest until we identify and apprehend the shooter in this case,” Tisch said.

An ivy league graduate, huh? Not a migrant or immigrant. An Ivy League grad. That part.