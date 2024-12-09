Two masters of hip-hop artistry, Roc Marciano and The Alchemist, are set to unveil their monumental new album, The Skeleton Key, on 12.13.24. The Skeleton Key is an intimate affair, as it has no guest features and all Alchemist production. Following the success of their critically acclaimed 2022 collaboration, The Elephant Man’s Bones, the latest entry is poised to further solidify their status as undisputed trailblazers and tastemakers.

Roc and Alchemist have now unveiled the first single, “Chopstick,” and video from The Skeleton Key. “Chopstick” is now available at all DSP’s and you can watch the Evidence directed video for “Chopstick” below.

With over 15 years of friendship and collaboration, Roc Marciano and The Alchemist have honed a partnership that transcends the ordinary. Their creative synergy has produced timeless compositions that not only redefine the genre but has also inspired the generation of artists that have followed. Speaking on their partnership, Roc Marciano declares: “Me & Alchemist, we the gatekeepers, Key Makers, your shit don’t shake unless we sanction it.”

Advertisement

Both Roc Marciano and The Alchemist boast illustrious discographies that have shaped how hip-hop has sounded over the last decade. Roc, a pioneer of the modern underground sound, has shaped a unique style that blends razor-sharp lyricism with soulful minimalism, laying the foundation for countless artists to follow. Meanwhile, The Alchemist’s production is the definition of legendary, and his roll call of collaborations with icons continues to expand every year.

The Skeleton Key merges all of their individual qualities, offering the culture a collection of tracks that blend innovation with authenticity, and also highlights their shared philosophy of creating art that stands the test of time; while cementing their legacy as leaders and trendsetters in the field of communication through music. Above all else, Roc x ALC created The Skeleton Key as a thank-you to their fans and came from a place of gratitude for their continued support. It took ten years for The Elephant Man’s Bones to come to fruition; Roc x Alc didn’t want their respective fan bases to wait that long for a new entry. Fan-dedicated, The Skelton Key is two masters at the height of their powers collaborating on a timeless piece of art.

Starting today at 11 am EST, there will be an exclusive edition of The Skeleton Key available at ROCMARCI.com, the download includes two bonus tracks “Hard Drugz,,” and “Bleu Mouson” which are only available through the exclusive edition, and will not be available on streaming platforms. The exclusive digital download offer will expire on 12.12.24.