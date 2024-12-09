Rolling Loud and Amazon Music have joined forces to exclusively livestream this year’s Miami festival. Celebrating ‘10 Years of Rolling Loud,’ this edition of Rolling Loud’s flagship Miami festival will reflect on its transformative impact over the past decade, while spotlighting the most influential voices shaping today’s hip-hop landscape.

Sponsored by Sprite and Verizon, the livestream will be available on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, the Rolling Loud channel on Twitch, and Prime Video, starting at 12PM ET from December 13 – 15. Audiences around the globe can concurrently experience blockbuster performances from a historic lineup on their desktop, television, tablets, or mobile devices. Prime Video and Amazon Music are just a few of the many entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, helping members get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably.

Led by its founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud is the most powerful rap festival in history. “We’re excited to be working together with Amazon Music again and bring the 10th anniversary of Rolling Loud Miami to people all over the world,” said Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. “Miami is our hometown and flagship festival, so we’re excited to share a decade of Rolling Loud’s legacy and showcase the energy, culture and community that have defined us for the past ten years.”

The Rolling Loud Miami 2024 livestream will boast performances from headliners Future and Playboi Carti, plus rap superstars Lil Baby, JT, Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Rick Ross, breakout artists BossMan Dlow, Nettspend, Osamason, Lay Bankz and Shaboozey and Reyna Roberts, the first country artists to ever perform at a Rolling Loud festival. Throughout the weekend, audiences will also enjoy exclusive artist interviews from the festival grounds with hosts like Speedy Morman and Jazzy’s World, a view into the many experiential activations that make Rolling Loud the “Disney World of Hip-Hop,” and content from moments that have defined Rolling Loud’s 10 year history.

Check out the full festival lineup HERE. Stay tuned for more news, including the official livestream schedule.