JUAN SOTO IS A NEW YORK MET pic.twitter.com/szysFUJT5L — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 9, 2024

Multiple sources report that the New York Mets have agreed to a groundbreaking 15-year, $765 million contract with superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Pending a physical, this deal would be the largest in Major League Baseball history.

MLB.com notes the contract includes a $75 million signing bonus, an opt-out clause after five seasons, and no deferred money. In a unique provision, the Mets can void Soto’s opt-out after the 2029 season by increasing the average annual value of the final 10 years from $51 million to $55 million. This adjustment would elevate the deal’s total value to $805 million, with an annual average of $53.66 million.

The agreement solidifies the Mets’ commitment to building a championship-caliber roster under owner Steve Cohen’s aggressive leadership.

Advertisement