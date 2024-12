NBC News

President-elect Donald Trump is looking to follow through on his promise to pardon Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.

In his first interview since the election with NBC News, Trump said, “We’re looking at it right now—most likely, yeah,” to a question about issuing the pardons.

“I’m going to be acting very quickly,” Trump said. “First day. They’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open.”

