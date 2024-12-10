50 Cent Trolls JAY-Z Over Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Shades Appearance at ‘Mufasa’ Premiere

50 Cent is in an all-out trolling assault on JAY-Z right now. After the news of a civil suit accusing JAY-Z of sexual assault, 50 had one question: “Are we gonna still have the Super Bowl?”

Ok I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl. 😟I’m just asking for a friend • https://t.co/0nT7heDPcR pic.twitter.com/5NZ7YAUc0c — 50cent (@50cent) December 9, 2024

If that wasn’t enough, 50 doubled back with an image of The Carters at the Mufasa premiere, calling it a publicity stunt for the family image.

50 cent is so unserious😭 pic.twitter.com/E7T4nbRaHz — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) December 10, 2024

On Sunday (Dec. 8), a lawsuit accusing JAY-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl with Diddy after the 2000 VMAs hit online. JAY-Z called the suit an extortion attempt in a sharp response posted to the Roc Nation social media accounts. The suit is filed by Houston’s Tony Buzbee, who is representing alleged victims of Diddy.

In the statement, Hov pointed out the extortion attempt, writing that he wouldn’t give “ONE RED PENNY!!”

He also stated, “I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your king many times over.”

On a personal note, JAY-Z added, “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

After slamming Buzbee as an “ambulance chaser in a cheap suit,” Hov encouraged Buzbee to take the matter to criminal court and signed off, saying, “I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

According to Apple Music and Ebro Darden’s Hot 97, Hov wrote the message himself on his iPhone.

According to NBC News, Jane Doe alleges JAY-Z and Diddy raped her at a VMAs after-party. The original suit only named Diddy but was recently adjusted to include Jay as a defendant. The woman claims she was dropped off at Radio City Music Hall, the venue for that year’s VMAs, but did not have a ticket to attend. She approached several limousine drivers before encountering one who allegedly worked for Diddy, who stated she “fit what Diddy was looking for.” Upon arrival, she stated she signed an NDA and took a drink that left her feeling “woozy,” eventually leading to the alleged sexual assault by both men.

