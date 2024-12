GRAMMY®-winning singer and actress Coco Jones has released the visualizer for her festive track “Santa Is Me.” The single is part of her holiday four-pack, Coco By The Fireplace, which also features “Call on Christmas,” “My Presence Is A Present,” and “String of Lights.” Blending her soulful voice with holiday charm, Coco delivers a warm and joyful soundtrack for the season. Fans can stream the visualizer and enjoy the Christmas vibes as Coco brings her signature style to the holidays.