The Earn Your Masters series wrapped up in spectacular fashion at Art Basel Miami, marking the third and final stop of the event. Previous stops included Charlotte, NC, and Chicago, IL. The event brought together industry leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs to celebrate the intersection of culture, innovation, and empowerment. Presented by UnitedMasters, Ally, and Earn Your Leisure, the event awarded Jux Darko $50,000 in seed money for his innovative startup, Mixplug, an A.I.-powered platform aimed at democratizing music production. Mixplug simplifies mixing and mastering for artists and producers, helping to make high-quality music creation more accessible than ever.

Music and Creative Artist, Tobe Nwigwe, shared his inspiring journey in a conversation with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, co-founders of Earn Your Leisure and leading voices in the financial literacy space. Known for empowering communities through their content and initiatives, Rashad and Troy discussed with Tobe the importance of taking calculated risks and investing in oneself.

Tobe recounted a pivotal moment when a chance hangout with Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, where he met a Reebok executive who sparked a collaboration opportunity with the iconic sneaker brand. That moment eventually led to Tobe’s major Reebok partnership that’s dropping in 2025, proving the power of authentic connections.

Tobe also shared an incredible story about working with Pharrell Williams. After catching a vibe together, Pharrell invited Tobe to the studio and they created a song together. The next day, Tobe received an invoice at a discounted “homie” rate—but at a price that was expensive as an independent artist. Despite the fee, Tobe paid for the song and seized the opportunity. Months later, Pharrell offered Tobe a spot working with him on a Moncler campaign, which turned out to pay twice as much as the song cost, making it a true full-circle moment of an investment paying off through their budding relationship. Click here for the video clip.

The ‘Mogul Talk’ panel featured Steve Stoute alongside Drink Champs co-hosts N.O.R.E. and EFN, who shared their rise in the entertainment industry. N.O.R.E. reflected on the journey of Drink Champs, from its grassroots beginnings to becoming a full-scale podcast production with millions of listeners. He also recounted his interview with Dr. Dre, where he playfully pushed back on Dre’s claim that ‘The Firm’ album was a flop, stating, “How could it flop when it made me?” Steve Stoute added to the moment by revealing that the controversial line in question was actually written by Eminem for Dr. Dre.

The evening was filled with unforgettable performances and surprise appearances. Mystic Marley, granddaughter of reggae icon Bob Marley, delivered an acoustic set that captivated the audience. Later, host K Foxx of 99 Jamz, invited Rotimi to the stage for a surprise performance, where he energized the crowd with one of his latest hits. The event drew a star-studded audience, including Buju Banton, Grammy-winning producer Bangladesh, artist Fredo Bang and legendary journalist, Shaheem Reid. Click here for the Mystic Marley performance.

The Sports Bra panel was a standout moment of the event, offering an enlightening and empowering discussion centered on women in sports and entrepreneurship. Featuring trailblazing voices and WNBA powerhouses Brenna Stewart and Renee Montgomery and Ally’s Executive Director of Brand and Sponsorships Mktg., Bridget Sponsky, who have broken barriers and redefined their industries. The panel highlighted the importance of equity, innovation, and collaboration in creating opportunities for women.

The Earn Your Masters series, with leaders Steve Stoute, Rashad Bilal, and Troy Millings, partnered with Ally Bank, has set a new standard for supporting creatives, offering tools, resources, and mentorship to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. This finale wasn’t just an event—it was a celebration of what’s possible when culture and creativity are paired with tangible opportunities.