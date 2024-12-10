MTV has announced the highly anticipated return of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, set to premiere on Tuesday, January 7, at 8 PM ET/PT. The new season is packed with gripping personal stories, music-focused narratives, and intense drama that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

This season starts with Spice reclaiming her narrative following the fallout from her cast album concert. She takes a select group to London for a global performance, determined to prove herself on the world stage. Saucy Santana enters the Atlanta music scene, challenging the status quo and shaking up the industry with his bold moves. Meanwhile, Karlie Redd faces challenges in her relationship with millionaire TLO as past exes resurface to disrupt their happiness.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are on a journey to restore harmony within their family, but power struggles threaten their progress. Scrappy’s personal life takes a public turn with swirling rumors and a new crisis involving Momma Dee. At the same time, Bambi works to maintain peace with her former foes and ex-husband Scrappy, but shifting loyalties and surprising revelations put her resolve to the test.

Lil Zane and Ashley Conley grapple with marital challenges as family pressures mount, while Yandy and Mendeecees attempt to rebuild their lives and relationships in the aftermath of last season’s explosive allegations. Joc and Kendra experience a reversal of roles, with jealousy threatening to tear their marriage apart. Adding new energy to the cast, Latin recording artist International Nova and his wife Cristina bring ambition and fresh perspectives to the group.

Fans can stream past seasons on Paramount+, MTV VOD, and Pluto TV’s Love & Hip Hop channel. Join the conversation with #LHHATL and follow the show on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.