The Hip Hop world was rocked on Sunday night (December 8) when allegations surfaced against Jay-Z and Diddy, accusing them of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old. While Jay-Z swiftly responded with a scathing critique of prosecutor Tony Buzbee and a claim of prior legal action against Buzbee for alleged extortion, Foxy Brown also appeared to weigh in on the situation via her IG stories.

In her posts, Foxy shared the words “WAIT” and “WOW,” seemingly addressing the explosive allegations. These comments follow her previous denials of longstanding rumors about an underage relationship with Jay-Z during their time working together at Roc-A-Fella Records—claims she has consistently dismissed as false and baseless.

Back in October, Foxy had already taken to Instagram to address earlier accusations tied to Jay-Z. “In icon business!” she wrote at the time. “Miss me wit tha fake news[.] NDA? Ain’t a MF alive that could stop my story. NDA on my st gon run 100 mil.” She continued in subsequent posts, “Stop playin’ wit me name dyin’ for a comment! Can’t spin me with the sucker sh*t to take Hov down. Betta ask ‘bout tha cloth I’m cut from […] Y’all want me to be anti-Hov so bad.”

Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s response to the lawsuit was direct and defiant. “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee,” he said in a statement. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion.”

The business mogul also expressed concern for his family amidst the scandal. “My only heartbreak is for my family,” he stated. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

The case has drawn widespread attention, and as the situation develops, both Jay-Z and Foxy Brown remain firm in their stances, with the truth yet to be determined in court.