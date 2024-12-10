Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Lil Wayne Inducted into LIV’s Hall of Fame During Epic Miami Art Week Finale

December 10, 2024
Shawn Grant
World Red Eye

As Miami Art Week concluded, Lil Wayne headlined an unforgettable night at LIV on Sunday, celebrating his induction into LIV’s Hall of Fame alongside YMCMB members Mack Maine and Gudda Gudda. The night honored Wayne’s enduring influence on hip-hop and Miami’s nightlife, immortalized in his iconic “LIV on Sundays” lyric.


Decked in a Balenciaga oversized shirt ($1,250) and Scribble Shorts ($350), Wayne electrified fans with performances of hits like “A Milli,” “Lollipop,” and “6 Foot 7 Foot.” The crowd erupted as Shedeur Sanders’ track “Perfect Timing” played, fueling speculation about a potential visit to the Miami Dolphins, following comments from his father, Deion Sanders.

Celebrity attendees included Busta Rhymes, Jamie Foxx, and more, with Foxx’s Netflix special What Had Happened Was premiering December 10th.

