Mary J. Blige Expands ‘The For My Fans Tour’ with Nine Additional Dates

Grammy and Emmy award-winning icon Mary J. Blige has added nine more dates to her highly anticipated The For My Fans Tour, now a 36-city celebration of her gratitude and love for life, family, and fans. Special guests NE-YO and Mario will join her on this Live Nation-produced tour.

The tour begins January 30 at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. It includes stops in major cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York before concluding on April 17 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

Blige’s latest album, Gratitude, released November 15 via her Beautiful Life Productions and 300 Entertainment, features the hit single “Breathing” with Fabolous. The album and tour emphasize the themes of love and appreciation Blige holds for her supporters.

VIP packages will elevate the concert experience, offering premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and access to VIP lounges. Details are available at VIPNation.com.

Tickets go on sale starting with a Citi presale on December 10 at 10 a.m. local time, running until December 12 at 11:59 p.m. General sales begin December 13 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. For Citi presale details, visit CitiEntertainment.com.

Prepare for an unforgettable celebration of Mary J. Blige’s music and message of gratitude.

MARY J. BLIGE – THE FOR MY FANS TOUR 2025 DATES:

Thu Jan 30 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Fri Jan 31 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sun Feb 02 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum – ADDED SHOW

Mon Feb 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Feb 05 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena – ADDED SHOW

Thu Feb 06 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Feb 08 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Feb 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Feb 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena – ADDED SHOW

Mon Feb 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – ADDED SHOW

Tue Feb 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Feb 21 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tue Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Feb 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – ADDED SHOW

Sat Mar 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Mon Mar 03 – San Bernardino, CA – Yaamava’ Theater – ADDED SHOW*

Fri Mar 07 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Mar 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Mar 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Mar 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Mar 19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Mar 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Mon Mar 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Mar 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Mar 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Tue Apr 01 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – ADDED SHOW

Wed Apr 02 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Apr 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Apr 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Apr 08 – Hartford, CT – XL Center – ADDED SHOW

Thu Apr 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Apr 11 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Apr 14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Apr 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – ADDED SHOW

*Without NE-YO and Mario