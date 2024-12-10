Mary J. Blige Expands ‘The For My Fans Tour’ with Nine Additional Dates

Grammy and Emmy award-winning icon Mary J. Blige has added nine more dates to her highly anticipated The For My Fans Tour, now a 36-city celebration of her gratitude and love for life, family, and fans. Special guests NE-YO and Mario will join her on this Live Nation-produced tour.
The tour begins January 30 at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. It includes stops in major cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York before concluding on April 17 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.
Blige’s latest album, Gratitude, released November 15 via her Beautiful Life Productions and 300 Entertainment, features the hit single “Breathing” with Fabolous. The album and tour emphasize the themes of love and appreciation Blige holds for her supporters.
VIP packages will elevate the concert experience, offering premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and access to VIP lounges. Details are available at VIPNation.com.
Tickets go on sale starting with a Citi presale on December 10 at 10 a.m. local time, running until December 12 at 11:59 p.m. General sales begin December 13 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. For Citi presale details, visit CitiEntertainment.com.
Prepare for an unforgettable celebration of Mary J. Blige’s music and message of gratitude.
MARY J. BLIGE – THE FOR MY FANS TOUR 2025 DATES:
Thu Jan 30 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Fri Jan 31 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Sun Feb 02 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum – ADDED SHOW
Mon Feb 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Feb 05 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena – ADDED SHOW
Thu Feb 06 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sat Feb 08 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Tue Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Fri Feb 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sat Feb 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena – ADDED SHOW
Mon Feb 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – ADDED SHOW
Tue Feb 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Feb 21 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Tue Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Feb 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – ADDED SHOW
Sat Mar 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Mon Mar 03 – San Bernardino, CA – Yaamava’ Theater – ADDED SHOW*
Fri Mar 07 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Mar 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Fri Mar 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Mar 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Mar 19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Mar 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Mon Mar 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Mar 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Mar 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
Tue Apr 01 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – ADDED SHOW
Wed Apr 02 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Fri Apr 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun Apr 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Tue Apr 08 – Hartford, CT – XL Center – ADDED SHOW
Thu Apr 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Apr 11 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Mon Apr 14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Apr 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – ADDED SHOW
*Without NE-YO and Mario