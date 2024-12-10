Events News Exclusives

Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve And More Slated For 2025’s “Where The Party At?” World Tour

December 10, 2024
Sha Be Allah
Multi-platinum, multi-diamond-selling, 3x Grammy-winning music superstar, entertainer, and entrepreneur Nelly is set to hit the road in 2025 with his highly anticipated Where The Party At Tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut studio album, Country Grammar. Featuring 54 dates across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States, this marks Nelly’s return to headlining following his success as a special guest for Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour.


The tour will feature an incredible lineup of special guests across its various legs. Fans can look forward to megawatt performances from Nelly’s collaborators and friends such as Ja Rule, Eve, St. Lunatics, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, and Chingy. Guests will vary across markets with ADDITIONAL SURPRISE GUESTS; please check routing and local listings.

Nelly shared, “Yo, ‘Where Da Party At Tour’ we are taking this tour worldwide — I got my folks with me Ja Rule, Jermaine Dupri, Eve, the St. Lunatics, and Fabulous — so you know it’s all 2025… LETS GOOOOO..!!! Da Party AT…!!”

The Live Nation produced run, which kicks off in New Zealand on March 21, 2025, will mark the rapper’s most extensive tour to date and will include stops at major venues like Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome,Paris’ Accor DomeLondon’s O2 Arena, Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, and more. It will take fans on a journey through Nelly’s career, including chart-topping hits like Hot in HerreDilemma, and Ride wit Me. Known for his larger-than-life personality and ability to bridge genres from hip-hop to country, Nelly promises a show packed with surprises.

WHERE THE PARTY AT 2025 TOUR DATES:
AUS + NZ: Nelly, St. Lunatics, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri | Canada: Nelly, Ja Rule, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri
EU + UK: Nelly, Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri | US + Toronto: Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri
^Chingy Will Not Support This Date | #Ja Rule and Eve Will Not Support This Date | *Not a Live Nation Date |
~Festival Date, No Support
 
Fri Mar 21 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Sat Mar 22 – Brisbane, AUS – Eaton’s Hill Hotel
Tue Mar 25 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion 
Thu Mar 27 – Melbourne, AUS – John Cain Arena 
Sat Mar 29 – Perth, AUS – HBF Stadium 
Fri Apr 11 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre^ 
Sat Apr 12 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre^
Mon Apr 14 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre 
Tue Apr 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre 
Fri Apr 18 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre 
Sun Apr 20 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre 
Mon Apr 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place 
Tue Apr 22 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome 
Thu Apr 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena 
Sat May 24 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-Arena
Sun May 25 – Brussels, BE – ING Arena
Mon May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 28 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
Thu May 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sun Jun 01 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Jun 02 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
Wed Jun 04 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Thu Jun 05 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jun 07 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Mon Jun 09 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Wed Jun 11 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Wed Jul 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live 
Fri Jul 25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 
Sat Jul 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center 
Sun Jul 27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater 
Thu Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage 
Fri Aug 01 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater 
Sat Aug 02 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre^ 
Sun Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center 
Tue Aug 05 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center 
Wed Aug 06 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest*~
Fri Aug 08 – Oshkosh, QI – Crossroads 41 Festival*~
Sat Aug 09 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre 
Sun Aug 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center 
Wed Aug 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre 
Thu Aug 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 16 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*^
Fri Aug 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord 
Sat Aug 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome 
Wed Aug 27 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 
Thu Sep 04 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^ 
Fri Sep 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion 
Sat Sep 06 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre*#
Tue Sep 09 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 
Fri Sep 12 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre 
Sat Sep 13 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sun Sep 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion 
Tue Sep 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater 
Thu Sep 18 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Fri Sep 19 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena 

