SOURCE SPORTS: Derek Jeter Unveils Art Collection at Art Miami + CONTEXT to Benefit Foundations

December 10, 2024
Shawn Grant
Derek Jeter
Russell Young and Derek Jeter
Russell Young, Nick Korniloff, Pamela Cohen, and Derek Jeter

On Tuesday, December 3rd, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter attended the VIP Preview of Art Miami + CONTEXT, making a special stop at the Taglialatella Gallery to celebrate the debut of JETER, a collection created in collaboration with renowned pop artist Russell Young and Major League Baseball. The collection features six large-scale paintings, The Jump and The Swing, reimagining two iconic images hand-picked by Young and Jeter. Proceeds from the collection will benefit Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation and the Perry J. Cohen Foundation, honoring the deep connection between Derek and Perry, whom he inspired and supported.

