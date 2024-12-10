On Tuesday, December 3rd, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter attended the VIP Preview of Art Miami + CONTEXT, making a special stop at the Taglialatella Gallery to celebrate the debut of JETER, a collection created in collaboration with renowned pop artist Russell Young and Major League Baseball. The collection features six large-scale paintings, The Jump and The Swing, reimagining two iconic images hand-picked by Young and Jeter. Proceeds from the collection will benefit Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation and the Perry J. Cohen Foundation, honoring the deep connection between Derek and Perry, whom he inspired and supported.