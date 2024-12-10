Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads all players in voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games with 82,402 votes. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley follows closely with 82,082 votes, while Baltimore’s Derrick Henry (76,582), Buffalo’s Josh Allen (73,627), and Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs (73,617) round out the top five. The Detroit Lions lead all teams in total votes, followed by the Ravens, Chiefs, Eagles, and Vikings.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games, presented by Verizon, return to Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 2, showcasing the league’s best players in skills competitions and a thrilling flag football game led by Peyton and Eli Manning. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC event, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County, and the City of Orlando, promises fan-favorite activities, giveaways, and family-friendly entertainment.

The Sunday showdown will air live from 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Fans can also catch the Pro Bowl Skills Show live on ESPN on Jan. 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can vote through Dec. 23 via ProBowl.com/Vote, club sites, or social media using #ProBowlVote. Player selections will be determined by fan, player, and coach voting.

Premium ticket packages, including field access and player introductions, are available via OnLocationExp.com/probowl.