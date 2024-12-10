Summer Walker Launches ‘Over It’ Radio Ahead of New Album Release

Grammy-nominated R&B sensation Summer Walker has unveiled Over It Radio, a six-episode series airing exclusively on Apple Music’s global live-streaming platform. The show precedes her much-anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It, and follows her Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Heart of a Woman.”

On Over It Radio, Summer will explore themes like relationships, motherhood, friendship, and music—both her own and current favorites. The premiere episode, airing Friday, December 13 at 11 a.m. PT, features a candid conversation with collaborator and friend Sexyy Red. The duo will reflect on past projects, share relatable advice for fans, and reveal what they’re officially “over.”

“My vision for ‘Over It Radio’ is to create a safe space where I can own my own narrative and provide a platform for the women I admire in the entertainment industry to do the same. We discuss the topics that matter to them, without any hidden agendas,” Walker tells Apple Music. “Listeners can look forward to hearing powerful, accomplished women celebrating their successes, sharing their frustrations about what they’re ready to move on from and keeping it real about the challenges they face as women, mothers and entrepreneurs.”

New episodes will air weekly on Thursdays, with a brief holiday pause. Apple Music subscribers can catch replays on Apple Music and Apple Podcasts at apple.co/overitradio.