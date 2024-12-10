The Carters Hit the Red Carpet of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Getty

The Carters took the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, which stars both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter.

The family can be seen together, all smiles, on the red carpet. Blue Ivy wore a stunning gold gown that matched her mother’s hue. Hov was accompanied by a sharp burgundy suit.

The video shows the family posing together and a touching moment when Jay and Bey cheer on their daughter as she poses for the cameras.

“My gorgeous baby girl,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining”

