Launching at 12pm ET on Tuesday, December 10th, NYC-bred vitaminwater will kick-off City Flavors, a city-wide scavenger hunt and City Flavors Event on December 14th, in collaboration with UnitedMasters, that will bring together local musicians, businesses and creators from each of the five NYC boroughs to create an unforgettable experience for New Yorkers.

City Flavors is a one-of-a-kind campaign that brings together local artists, businesses and creators from each of the five NYC boroughs to create an unforgettable experience for New Yorkers. Presented in collaboration with UnitedMasters, a music distribution platform for independent artists, the campaign will feature a dynamic music event, city-wide scavenger hunt and exclusive prizes—all inspired by NYC’s rich cultural tapestry.

For those who love a little IYKYK experience, vitaminwater is hosting a city-wide scavenger hunt where fans can gain free access to the City Flavors music event and custom prizes by collecting custom-wrapped vitaminwater bottles at participating businesses throughout the city. Running December 10-14, the scavenger hunt will encourage New Yorkers to follow clues revealed on artist, vitaminwater and UnitedMasters social channels pointing to select locations where participants will find vitaminwater bottles.

Advertisement

375 bottles in total will be hidden throughout the city, each guaranteeing access to the City Flavors event and unforgettable performances.

The hunt will go live on vitaminwater and UniterMasters social channels at 12pm ET on Tuesday, December 10 and will run through 5pm ET on Friday, December 13 ahead of the event on Saturday evening.

The more bottles collected; the more perks unlocked – like meet & greets with artists, cocktail vouchers, custom vitaminwater gear, and premium swag bags featuring items from local vendors.

Participants can also sign up for the chance to attend the City Flavors event on the City Flavors landing page.

The City Flavors Event is an exclusive vitaminwater music event that brings together some of the city’s most creative voices and artists from each of the five NYC boroughs. The event will feature one-of-a-kind goods from creators and performances from local UnitedMasters artists – including BK born and nationally-known Joey Bada$$. The event will be held on December 14 at 7PM at 99 Scott (99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237).