As we approach SZA’s new album, the TDE superstar has released a trailer. In the video, SZA takes a bathroom break in a forest and sings over a track featuring The Isley Brothers’ “Voyage to Atlantis.” You can see the Lana trailer below.
Speaking with British Vogue, she previewed the Lana album.
“I think I am making music from a more beautiful place,” SZA said. “From a more possible place versus a more angsty place. I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s s**t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”
