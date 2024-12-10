Social media sleuths have unearthed a 2016 high school speech by Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The video paints a strikingly different picture of the Ivy League graduate, contrasting sharply with his recent arrest.

In the footage, Mangione, dressed in a sharp suit and tie, delivers an articulate and poised speech to his peers at the Gilman School, an elite private boys’ institution in Maryland. The 8-minute address reflected on their shared academic achievements and demonstrated Mangione’s well-spoken demeanor. His words were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

After graduating from Gilman, Mangione attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. However, this promising trajectory took a dark turn when Mangione was named a “strong person of interest” in Thompson’s murder in Manhattan last week.

Mangione was arrested Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a McDonald’s employee recognized him from widely circulated wanted posters. Acting quickly, the worker alerted police, who apprehended Mangione at the scene. Authorities reportedly recovered a fake ID, the suspected firearm used in the killing, and a handwritten two-page document that was critical of the healthcare industry.

While Mangione is currently being held on an unrelated weapons charge, investigators continue to piece together the circumstances leading to the high-profile slaying of Thompson, who was a prominent figure in the healthcare world.