Photo 25

On Wednesday, December 4th, multi-platinum recording artist, tech innovator, and FYI.AI founder will.i.am celebrated the debut of MBUX Sound Drive in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG at Nikki Beach Miami Beach. The private event featured an intimate beachside chat with will.i.am, moderated by Lex Borrero, co-founder and president of NEON16. They discussed the revolutionary MBUX Sound Drive, a next-gen audio system that uses motion sensors to turn a car into an instrument, offering a unique, immersive music experience that allows real-time music manipulation while driving.