50 Cent has built a reputation for tackling compelling, real-life stories through his ventures in film and television, and now, he has his sights set on a controversial new subject: Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The G-Unit mogul shared his intentions in a recent social media post, revealing plans to create a documentary that will delve into the shocking case. “This Luigi Mangione story is wild. Ivy League grad, accused of murder—it’s like something out of a movie,” 50 Cent wrote. “I gotta make a doc on this one. Stay tuned.”

Mangione, a former University of Pennsylvania graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, was named a “strong person of interest” in the shooting of Thompson in Manhattan last week. The 2016 high school valedictorian and Ivy League standout was arrested by Pennsylvania police after being spotted at a McDonald’s in Altoona. Authorities recovered a fake ID, a firearm allegedly linked to the crime, and a two-page handwritten manifesto criticizing the healthcare industry.

The case has captured national attention due to its bizarre and tragic details, from Mangione’s privileged background to the murder’s alleged connection to grievances against the healthcare system.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has explored controversial stories through his creative projects. As the executive producer behind hit series like Power and Black Mafia Family (BMF), he has a knack for turning real-life tales into gripping narratives. Most recently, he produced the investigative series Hip Hop Homicides, which examined unsolved murders in the rap world.

Fans are already speculating about the approach 50 Cent might take with the Luigi Mangione documentary. Some expect the rapper-turned-producer to explore the stark contrasts between Mangione’s elite upbringing and the violent crime he’s accused of committing. Others hope the documentary will shed light on the societal pressures and systemic issues that might have influenced the shocking act.

50’s announcement has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. While some praised his interest in bringing attention to the case, others expressed concern about sensationalizing such a sensitive story.

“This could be a powerful documentary if done right,” one fan wrote. “Just hope it’s respectful to the victim’s family.”

Another commented, “50 Cent knows how to tell a story. If anyone can make sense of this insane case, it’s him.”

No official timeline or production details have been revealed for the project yet, but 50 Cent’s involvement has already heightened interest in the Luigi Mangione case. Whether as a docuseries or feature-length film, the project promises to offer a deep dive into a crime that has left many unanswered questions.

For 50 Cent, the goal remains the same: to tell compelling stories that captivate audiences and spark important conversations. With the Luigi Mangione case, he may have found his next breakout project.