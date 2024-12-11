adidas Originals and Bad Bunny Unveil the Adizero SL72

adidas Originals and global music icon Bad Bunny continue their successful partnership with the launch of the Adizero SL72. This innovative sneaker blends retro and modern elements, bridging adidas’ 1970s archives with contemporary design.

The Adizero SL72 merges the classic SL 72 upper with the cutting-edge Adizero sole, combining heritage with advanced performance. Iconic details like the Trefoil logo and the Badge of Sport are seamlessly integrated, embodying both nostalgia and forward-thinking design.

The campaign, themed “Shift the Timeline,” explores the intersection of the ’70s and 2000s through creative visuals such as double exposures, cropped images, and mixed media. This artistic approach highlights the shoe’s versatility, blending high fashion, comfort, and performance. Bad Bunny’s influence as a trailblazer and visionary shines through, offering fans a fresh perspective on adidas’ storied past reimagined for the future.

Sign-ups for the Adizero SL72 begin on December 10th via the CONFIRMED app and at adidas flagship stores. The sneaker officially launches on December 14th at adidas.com/badbunny, flagship stores, and select retailers. Priced at $160 USD for adults, this release captures the spirit of creativity and innovation that defines both adidas and Bad Bunny.

With this latest collaboration, the partnership continues to push boundaries, blending eras and styles to inspire a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts.