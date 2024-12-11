Bucks Return to NBA Cup Semifinals Behind Giannis and Dame

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading back to Las Vegas after a thrilling 114-109 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, securing their spot as the first team to reach consecutive NBA Cup semifinals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge with 37 points, 32 of which came in the first three quarters as Milwaukee built a 10-point advantage. The league’s leading scorer notched his 15th 30-point game and eighth 35-point game of the season, adding seven rebounds, four blocks, and two steals to his dominant performance.

Bobby Portis provided a crucial spark off the bench with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Damian Lillard came alive in the fourth quarter. Lillard tallied 15 of his 28 points in the final period, including a clutch step-back three to tie the game with 40.6 seconds left. Moments later, he sealed the victory with a thunderous go-ahead dunk.

The win continues a remarkable turnaround for the Bucks. After a dismal 2-8 start to the season left them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee has surged with an 11-3 run over their last 14 games, including a perfect 5-0 in NBA Cup play. Now 6th in the East, the Bucks look poised to carry their momentum into Las Vegas as they chase NBA Cup glory.