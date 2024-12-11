Carmen Bryan the infamous ex of Nas who also had an affair with Jay-Z, took to Instagram to criticize Jay-Z in the face of allegations accusing the star of raping a 13-year-old girl.

She posted: “These days people don’t defend what is right, they defend who they like! And that’s why we call you “groupie”.

The author and entrepreneur fell pregnant during a nine-year affair with the rapper that took place between 1995-2004.

She pointed out the rapper’s lyrics in his feature on Kanye West’s song ‘Monster’ – threatening to “rape and pillage your village, women and children”.

Bryan previously worked in the music industry, referring to herself in her autobiography as the ‘hip hop Helen of Troy’.

Yesterday, Jay-Z asked for the identity of a woman who accused him of raping her when she was just 13 to be revealed – or for the case against him to be dismissed.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, representing the anonymous rape accuser, has alleged Jay-Z ‘harassed’ his family – and said the rapper’s claims of ‘blackmail’ are ‘bogus and laughable’.

Legal papers refiled on Sunday claim Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, alongside Sean Combs, AKA ‘P Diddy’ drugged and raped the complainant, named only as Jane Doe, at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Mr Carter has described the case as a “blackmail attempt” by the claimant’s lawyer, saying his “only heartbreak” was for his family.

The lawyer said: “Let me be clear: We will not be bullied or intimidated by these shenanigans. And our clients won’t be silenced.”

The federal civil lawsuit was originally filed in October in the Southern District of New York, listing Combs as a defendant, but was refiled on Sunday to add Mr Carter.

