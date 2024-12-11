Motivational speaker and book author Tashera Simmons is a victorious survivor having overpowered unimaginable situations in her youth and adulthood. She became a mother to her six younger siblings at 14 when her mother abandoned the family. As a young adult, she married her lifelong friend and teenage sweetheart Earl Simmons, internationally known as rap music star and actor DMX. Their marriage was a tumultuous relationship that ended in divorce.

Years after their divorce, Tashera’s inner peace was nearly shaken by Earl’s tragic and ultimately death, followed by her father’s passing two years later. Despite everything, Tashera remains resilient, having prevailed against overwhelming challenges without the influence of everyday worldly anecdotes such as drugs, alcohol, relationships, or promiscuity. In her new book, Dying to Self, she answers burning questions about her survivorship and offers essential steps to healing and living spiritually fulfilled.

“When I died to myself and began living in the spirit, I could not believe how strong mentally and spiritually I became,” says Tashera. “Dying to self means stripping yourself of everything, including hurtful things people have done and said to you, and digging deep into forgiveness. You must die to everything that’s natural and pleasurable in this world and be reborn spiritually.” Tashera credits her faith and relationship with God, including consistent prayer and fasting, as the cornerstone of her survivorship.

The book’s foundation is three powerful truths she has learned: Trauma is universal, happiness is a choice, and faith can carry us through anything. Dying to Self is a transformative and inspiring memoir and self-help guide that recounts Tashera’s spiritual journey of healing, forgiveness, and self-discovery. Each chapter features biblical scriptures, words of affirmation, a concluding statement, and a Christ-centered lesson serving as a roadmap for readers to reclaim their power.