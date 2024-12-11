Dreamville Festival Announces 2025 as Final Edition

Dreamville Festival 2025 Fifth & Final 1080×1080

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, the world’s largest artist-led music festival, has confirmed that its 2025 edition will be the festival’s final one. The festival, returning to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 5-6, 2025, will mark the fifth and final edition of this beloved annual event.

Since its launch in 2018, Dreamville Festival has attracted fans from across the globe, bringing together local culture, food, art, and world-class performances from top artists. With J. Cole’s roots in nearby Fayetteville, the festival has been a platform to showcase his hometown and his Dreamville brand.

“April 5 & 6, 2025 will be the Fifth & Final Dreamville Fest ������



What a ride it’s been… We can’t thank y’all enough for all the memories we’ve shared. From the very beginning, the idea behind the fest was creating a place where our fans, the Dreamville community, could spend time together, a place where they could see themselves reflected, a place to share in experiences. Let’s run it back one more time in April!



Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9 AM EST. General on sale to follow if tickets remain!



Text DREAMVILLE to 68624 to get first access to presale.” – Dreamville

Ticket presales for the highly anticipated final festival will begin tomorrow at 9 am EST at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

