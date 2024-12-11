Dreamville Festival Announces 2025 as Final Edition

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, the world’s largest artist-led music festival, has confirmed that its 2025 edition will be the festival’s final one. The festival, returning to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 5-6, 2025, will mark the fifth and final edition of this beloved annual event.
Since its launch in 2018, Dreamville Festival has attracted fans from across the globe, bringing together local culture, food, art, and world-class performances from top artists. With J. Cole’s roots in nearby Fayetteville, the festival has been a platform to showcase his hometown and his Dreamville brand.
Ticket presales for the highly anticipated final festival will begin tomorrow at 9 am EST at www.DreamvilleFest.com.
