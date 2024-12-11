MG Sleepy Drops “I Just Woke Up Vol. 2,” Cementing Midwest Rap Legacy

Columbus, Ohio hip-hop artist MG Sleepy has released I Just Woke Up Vol. 2, a 16-track sequel mixtape now available via Roc Nation Distribution. Building on the success of his 2021 project I Just Woke Up, the tape features collaborations with artists like Bfb da Packman, Myaap, and Liltae2. Its nostalgic cover art pays homage to the PlayStation classic NBA Street Vol. 2, reflecting Sleepy’s connection to his cultural roots.

Known for his signature Midwest sound blending bold humor, razor-sharp wit, and raw trap-inspired bars, Sleepy delivers standout tracks like “Thug Passion” and “Proud Family.” On the introspective “Thug Passion,” he raps, “Reminiscing about my life, I had some rough patches.” Meanwhile, his On The Radar freestyle showcases “Proud Family,” with bars like “We finna lock it in, let’s have a proud family.”

After departing rap group 10TA, MG Sleepy’s solo career skyrocketed with Cap’n Punch. With Vol. 2, he solidifies his role as a leading voice in Midwest hip-hop.

