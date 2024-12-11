Normani Plans 2025 Takeover with Tour, New Album & More

Normani dropped Dopamine this year but wants to spin the block and deliver more music. Speaking with Rolling Stone at Spotify’s Wrapped Party, Normani revealed that more music will come.

“Putting lots more music out, festivals, and a tour,” Normani stated as a peak at 2025.

“Leave it to me to put out a new album too, a whole new body of work. I promised I wouldn’t make you guys wait that long anymore! I’m just putting things out and moving more this year, as opposed to preparation.”

In June 2024, Normani dropped her long-awaited debut album, DOPAMINE, via RCA Records. The album marks a transformative chapter for the 28-year-old artist as she fully embraces her sexuality and celebrates her journey into divine femininity.

“DOPAMINE” symbolizes liberation and freedom, capturing Normani’s evolution to this pivotal moment. Inspired by the happiness-inducing brain chemical, the album exudes joy and euphoria. Special guest features include James Blake and Gunna, with background vocals from Brandy.

The album starts with the electrifying lead single “Big Boy,” where Normani radiates confidence, boasting about her platinum hits and Billboard successes. With a nod to her Texan roots, she declares, “Pimpin’ like C I was brought up on it,” setting the tone for a bold and introspective album. “Still,” sampling Houston rapper Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’,” further solidifies her connection to her hometown, with Normani’s voice dripping with swagger as she pledges, “I hold it down for my city.”

Sultry tracks like “All Yours” and “Lights On” highlight Normani’s sensuality with provocative lyrics. “Take My Time” introduces a playful, dance-pop electronic vibe that’s impossible to resist, while “Insomnia” dives into heartache with poignant lines like, “I wish you didn’t call me, cause so much shit reminds me of, cause every time you call me, it’s giving me insomnia.”

The album includes previously released singles “1:59” featuring Gunna, praised by Billboard as “another reminder of the project’s promise,” and “Candy Paint,” described by Paper Mag as “a certified trunk-rattler.”

“Tantrums” offers a surprising twist with James Blake, showcasing a new side of him. The album concludes with the chart-topping single “Wild Side,” featuring Cardi B, a perfect finale to a diverse and dynamic collection.

“DOPAMINE” is a masterful blend of sounds and genres, reflecting Normani’s multifaceted talent. This project, years in the making, is a testament to her dedication and artistry, delivering a body of work that is both personal and universal.