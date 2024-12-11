Rolling Loud to Debut First-Ever Christian Hip-Hop Set with Darkchild, DJ Five Venoms, and Trendsetter Sense

Rolling Loud’s 10th Anniversary festival in Miami will feature a groundbreaking moment in hip-hop history. On Sunday, December 15, DJ Five Venoms and Trendsetter Sense will co-host Chosen Journey, the first-ever Christian hip-hop set, alongside Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins’ Alienz Alive artists Jon Keith, GAWVI, and Alex Jean.

The event, taking place at Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium, will also showcase performances from rappers Caleb Gordon, Hulvey, and nobigdyl., ensuring a powerful and faith-filled celebration of music.

“This project has been guided by God’s hand, and it is through being vessels of His kingdom that this collaboration has come to fruition,” said Darkchild in a press statement, emphasizing the significance of the historic opportunity.

The Chosen Journey set, aiming to usher in a new era of faith and hip-hop, originated from a collaboration between Radio One Atlanta HOT 107.9’s Trendsetter Sense, DJ Five Venoms, and Darkchild. The idea was sparked in June when Sense noticed Darkchild had launched his faith-based indie label, Alienz Alive. Recognizing the potential for collaboration, Sense reached out through Bryan Michael-Cox, a mutual connection, which led to a pivotal meeting with Darkchild.

Shortly after, DJ Five Venoms’ manager, Troy Gunn, proposed the idea of a Christian hip-hop set under Sense’s Chosen Journey brand. Sense approached Alienz Alive’s Jen Boogie, who quickly brought the idea to Darkchild. Inspired by the vision, Darkchild partnered with Sense, DJ Five Venoms, and Gunn to curate this live experience.

After careful planning and approval by the Rolling Loud team, the Chosen Journey set was confirmed, marking a transformative moment for the intersection of faith and hip-hop.