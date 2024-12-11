50 Cent never misses an opportunity to weigh in on the hottest stories in Hip-Hop, and his recent interview with Big Boy TV was no exception. Known for his sharp wit and trolling nature, the Queens rap icon sparked laughter as he introduced viewers to the so-called “Drake Opp List”—a tongue-in-cheek collection of over 60 names allegedly considered “opponents” of Toronto superstar Drake.

So 50 Cent Unveiled this “Opp List”

Around the 33-minute mark of the interview, 50 held up a printed sheet and declared, “This is the opp page.” He humorously elaborated on how someone as successful as Drake could accumulate so many perceived adversaries over time.

“[Drake] was winning consistently more than everybody else in the culture, and then these people start to turn into people that feel like they’re opps,” 50 explained while running his fingers across the list. “All over the page, Big. ‘Cause they keep watching him win.”

Channeling the spirit of Drake’s 2009 hit Forever, 50 joked, “And then you say, ‘I want this thing forever, man?’”

It’s important to note that 50 wasn’t the creator of the list. It originated from a Drake fan account’s October 2023 post, but the hilarity of the situation was enough to capture his attention.

Who TF Made this List?

The list left no stone unturned, naming everyone from obvious foes like Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and A$AP Rocky to more surprising names like Rihanna, LeBron James, Charlamagne tha God, and Bobbi Althoff. Even institutions weren’t spared, with media outlets like Complex Music and major award shows such as the BET Awards, Grammys, and MTV VMAs also making the cut.

50 Cent Respects Drake’s Resilience

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has commented on Drake’s career this year. In an earlier interview with Billboard, 50 revealed a conversation he had with Drake in the aftermath of a public rap beef, assuring him that the perception of “losing” was far from reality.

“I was telling him, it’s not him. I’m listening on the outskirts, it’s not you,” 50 said when discussing how he advised Drake. “Don’t let yourself think that for a second. On some real sht, I said, ‘They said you lost, okay. Well, what did you lose? What exactly did he lose, if he got $300-something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a motherf*king thing, man.’”

Still Good for Hip-Hop

50 also emphasized how competition and resistance can elevate the genre, pushing artists to release better material. “The resistance will make you feel like your material isn’t good. Then you gotta figure out how to keep pushing, how to keep creating — because that’s what it feels like to you at the moment,” he said. “That sh*t was good for Hip-Hop. It made both of them create quality material faster.”

As always, 50 Cent’s commentary provides both humor and insight, proving once again why he remains a central figure in Hip-Hop culture. Whether it’s about Drake’s long list of alleged “opponents” or his ability to persevere through challenges, 50’s perspective always adds an entertaining twist.

Check out the clip below: