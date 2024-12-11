The NBA has unveiled its latest Christmas Day campaign, Jingle Hoops Regifted, a vibrant animated remix of the iconic 2013 Jingle Hoops commercial. Streaming now on all NBA social media platforms and the NBA App, the ad premieres during tonight’s Emirates NBA Cup East quarterfinal game between the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and Max.

The campaign reimagines the 2013 ad with animated action figures of basketball legends Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James, joined by Luka Dončić and Jayson Tatum. As the familiar tune of Jingle Bells plays, additional stars—Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Nikola Jokić, Tyrese Maxey, and Victor Wembanyama—add their flair, with toy versions of Malika Andrews and Mike Breen offering humorous commentary. Directed by Dave Scanlon with animation by Passion Pictures, the campaign also includes four 10-second vignettes and various digital, social, and audio extensions.

Fans can further enjoy the season with the NBA Hoopin’ Holiday Bus in New York City on Dec. 21-22, offering games, hot cocoa, and photo ops near the NBA Store and Union Square holiday market.

Advertisement

The NBA’s Christmas Day tradition continues with five games, starting with the Spurs vs. Knicks (noon ET) and closing with the Suns vs. Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ET). A special animated broadcast of Dunk the Halls debuts on ESPN2, Disney+, and ESPN+.