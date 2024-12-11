Travis Scott Assures Fans New Music is ‘Really on the Way’

Travis Scott is letting fans know the wait for music isn’t that long. While on hand at Art Basel, Scott provided an update to fans.

“It’s on the way,” he said. “Like, really on the way.”

"It's on the way. Like, really on the way." pic.twitter.com/GVmtpvVsOT — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 8, 2024

Maybe the new music will come as soon as the migration of WWE Raw to Netflix.

WWE and Netflix are joining forces to bring the high-energy excitement of Monday Night RAW to streaming, with a historic live debut on January 6, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The event, set to air live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, promises an electrifying lineup of WWE Superstars and surprise guests.

When we say WWE goes big, we mean it. The first #WWERaw of the @netflix Era will be at the @IntuitDome in Los Angeles on January 6th, and @trvisXX will be there live and in person.



The countdown is on… pic.twitter.com/9Md7y3WKTI — Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2024

The announcement was made grandly by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and music superstar Travis Scott during Scott’s sold-out performance at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. Adding to the excitement, Scott revealed that his new music would serve as RAW’s theme song, marking a unique crossover between wrestling and music culture.

The premiere episode will feature some of WWE’s biggest names, including John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair, alongside other fan-favorite Superstars.

Tickets for this groundbreaking event will go on sale this Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. An official presale will start on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

With the Intuit Dome as its backdrop, WWE’s partnership with Netflix signals a new era for the RAW franchise. It blends the spectacle of live wrestling with the accessibility of streaming entertainment. Fans won’t miss this monumental start to RAW’s streaming journey.