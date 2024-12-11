Unrivaled Announces Under Armour as Official Uniform Partner

Unrivaled, the groundbreaking professional women’s basketball league, has announced a multiyear partnership with Under Armour as its official uniform partner and performance outfitter. This collaboration will outfit players, coaches, and staff with top-tier apparel and accessories for both competition and training as the league prepares to debut its inaugural season.

Under Armour will supply all on-court uniforms, performance apparel, and accessories. Players, coaches, and staff will also receive Under Armour’s latest sportswear and baselayer products tailored for optimal fit and comfort. Additionally, the partnership ensures players without active shoe deals have access to premium basketball footwear from Under Armour.

Unrivaled’s debut season tips off Friday, January 17, at the league’s state-of-the-art Miami facility, with games airing on TNT. Fans can expect a strong Under Armour presence on the court and officially licensed gear available onsite. The official Under Armour jerseys will be revealed prior to the season opener.

Advertisement

“Under Armour is all about creating products that help athletes perform at their best, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Unrivaled to outfit some of the best women’s basketball players in the world as they compete on this exciting new stage,” said Under Armour’s Senior Vice President of Global Sports Marketing Sean Eggert. “As a brand, we have a long history of investing in women’s basketball, from the grassroots level all the way up to the pros. From our highly competitive AAU circuits, which foster some of the best talent across the country, to our partnership with some incredible women’s collegiate programs—such as the University of South Carolina, Notre Dame, Maryland, and Utah, to name a few—to supporting our female professional basketball athletes as they pursue excellence on and off the court, we are committed to providing equity for women in the sport and we are excited to partner with Unrivaled in their mission to do just that and support these phenomenal athletes.”

“First of all, I’m excited about Unrivaled because we get to stay in the States and continue to build the viewership and get eyes on women’s sports, with fans able to watch us throughout the whole year,” said Unrivaled player and Under Armour athlete Marina Mabrey. “WNBA players have not been able to really do that at this level, so that is a huge positive. And then having Under Armour partner with Unrivaled is just amazing. It shows that Under Armour is serious about investing in women’s basketball, and it will give the brand more exposure with WNBA and top athletes as well as their fans, allowing them to showcase everything they have to offer.”

The partnership extends beyond game day, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing women’s basketball at all levels. Each season, Under Armour and Unrivaled will host community events and a youth development camp through UA Next, Under Armour’s grassroots platform. Coaches will contribute to skill development programming, and players will volunteer to inspire and mentor the next generation.

“Unrivaled is all about challenging the status quo, and as a fellow innovator, Under Armour shares the same values and standards of excellence we set for ourselves,” said Unrivaled President Alex Bazzell. “This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a commitment to empowering our athletes and coaching staff with the tools and resources they need to elevate their game.”

Under Armour joins an impressive roster of Unrivaled partners, including State Farm, Ally Financial as the league’s official banking and founding partner, TNT Sports as the exclusive media rights partner, and Mediapro North America as the production and hosting partner.

Fans can stay connected with Unrivaled by visiting unrivaled.basketball and following @UnrivaledBasketball on social media for updates and announcements ahead of the season’s launch.