Vevo Reveals 2024’s Most-Watched Music Videos and Artists

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has unveiled its annual end-of-year charts, highlighting the most-watched videos and artists of 2024. KAROL G and Taylor Swift dominate once again, topping the global and U.S. artist charts, respectively.

“Artists are the biggest influencers in the world, and the visual nature of music videos deepen an artist’s connection with their fans in a unique way that goes beyond the music itself. A frequent and consistent video release strategy not only enhances an artist’s brand, but it also galvanizes their fanbase,” said JP Evangelista, senior vice president, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. “Major pop culture moments are therefore reflected in music video viewership, and Vevo’s annual recap provides the music and wider media and entertainment industry with a barometer for what was trending this year.”

KAROL G secured the title of Vevo’s Most Watched Global Artist for the fourth consecutive year with 3.5 billion views, followed by Shakira (1.96 billion) and Taylor Swift (1.95 billion). The Weeknd (1.8 billion) and Feid (1.7 billion) completed the top five. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Taylor Swift led with 470 million views, followed by Future, whose prolific output of 90 videos propelled him to second place with 462 million views.

Eminem’s nostalgic “Houdini” was 2024’s Top Global Premiere, amassing 56.2 million views in its first two weeks, while Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” followed with 51.1 million views. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste,” The Weeknd’s “Dancing in the Flames,” and KAROL G’s collaborative “+57” rounded out the top five.

In a groundbreaking moment, Becky G’s Regional Mexican video, “POR EL CONTRARIO,” became Vevo’s Most Watched Global Video with 312.7 million views, marking a first for the genre. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” took second (298.6 million), followed by FloyyMenor and Cris MJ’s “Gata Only” (296.4 million).

In the U.S., Country music achieved a historic milestone as Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” topped the chart with 82.9 million views. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help” claimed second and third, showcasing the diversity of Vevo’s most-watched music this year.

This year’s rankings reflect a dynamic shift in global music, with Country, Hip-Hop, and Regional Mexican genres making unprecedented strides.