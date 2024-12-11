Cam’ron and 50 Cent recently took a trip down memory lane, revisiting a pivotal moment in their late 2000s feud. On Cam’s YouTube show, Talk With Flee, the Dipset leader questioned 50 about a bold and strategic move he pulled during their beef: bringing out Jim Jones and Juelz Santana on stage during a 2007 New York City show.

At the time, Cam’ron revealed, Dipset was experiencing internal strife, something they were trying to keep under wraps. “Nobody knew that we were not on the same page,” Cam explained during the interview. “So when me and [50] were battling, you had members of Dipset come to your show. I was sitting there like, ‘This n***a’s kinda smart ’cause I wouldn’t have thought about reaching out to [Tony] Yayo or Lloyd Banks.’”

Cam admitted the move felt like a checkmate. “When niggas went on stage, I was like, ‘This shit is spinning out [of control]. It was a checkmate moment,’” he said. “I said, ‘This nigga’s devious.’ But I respected it—I liked that shit [laughs].”

Curious about how 50 orchestrated the stunt, Cam asked him directly. The G-Unit mogul explained it was a calculated risk. “I just took the shot ’cause I wasn’t sure [Jim Jones] was going to go for it. I was like, ‘We like Jimmy better than you anyway, Cam!’” 50 joked, drawing laughter from everyone in the room.

He elaborated on the tactic, saying, “You gotta watch and see how he responds. And then you see, ‘Aw s**t, he really likes that!’ Tell him, ‘We want you at the show, Jim!’ That was one of those things where I just threw it out and saw what would happen. And he bit.”

The feud wasn’t just confined to diss tracks and viral videos. It almost landed Cam’ron in trouble with law enforcement. He shared how his probation officer once summoned him to explain the nature of his beef with 50. “My probation officer was like, ‘Come down to probation or we gonna lock you up.’ I’m like, ‘What the f**k I do?’” Cam recalled.

“New York City Intel was there. They said, ‘What’s going on with you and 50 Cent?’ I said, ‘It’s some music shit. What the fuck are you talking about?’ They said, ‘Well, it seems like it’s more than that.’ I said, ‘Yo, he puts people out of business. I gotta respond!’ Then one officer was like, ‘Yeah, he does, man.’”

Looking back, 50 Cent has expressed regret about his past rivalries with Cam’ron, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss. “Look, I think we wasted too much time arguing—me and Fat Joe, me and Cam’ron,” 50 told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “There’s other guys like Jada[kiss], we cleared it up easier. But we wasted time because it was just the competitive nature. It wasn’t like we crossed paths and had real heat for each other.”

Now, with their differences behind them, the two rap legends seem to appreciate the wits and strategies that defined their rivalry during hip-hop’s golden era.