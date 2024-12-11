Does anyone remember Deobra Redden, the man who launched a shocking attack on Las Vegas District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus earlier this year? He has been sentenced to serve 26 to 65 years in prison. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred in January and drew widespread attention.

About the Attack … in Case You Forgot

Redden, 31, attacked Judge Holthus, 62, as she was presiding over his sentencing for a felony battery case. During the proceedings, he suddenly vaulted over her bench, grabbing her hair in a violent outburst. The judge fell back and sustained minor injuries, though she did not require hospitalization.

The assault was described by District Court Judge Susan Johnson, who sentenced Redden on Tuesday (Dec. 10), as “an attack on the entire judiciary.”

Well .. Here’s Redden’s Statement and Plea

During his sentencing, Redden addressed the court, expressing remorse but denying any intention to harm Judge Holthus fatally. “I’m not making excuses for my actions,” he said. “But I’m saying I’m not a bad person, and I know that I did not intend to kill Mary Kay Holthus.”

In September, Redden pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges including attempted murder, which concluded his trial. Judge Holthus testified during the proceedings, stating she feared for her life during the assault.

Defense Cites (OBVIOUS) Mental Health Issues

Redden’s defense attorney, Carl Arnold, highlighted his client’s untreated schizophrenia as a key factor in the attack. Arnold explained that Redden had not been taking his prescribed medication at the time, which contributed to his violent behavior.

“The plea reflects a delicate balance between accepting responsibility for a regrettable incident and recognizing the impact of Mr. Redden’s untreated mental illness at the time,” Arnold said.

A Serious Sentence … You Think?

The case underscores the dangers faced by members of the judiciary and the role untreated mental health issues can play in violent crimes. Redden’s sentencing not only reflects the severity of his actions but also serves as a statement about the importance of protecting those who serve in the justice system.

But what about mental health and illnesses? 25-65 years for someone who was not in their right state of mind, and may have serious underlying mental health issues seems harsh.