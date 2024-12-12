Kendrick Lamar’s sixth studio album, GNX, is making waves on the charts, with ten tracks landing on the US Top Songs. Leading the charge is the video-assisted “squabble up,” which secures the #2 spot, followed by “tv off” featuring Lefty GunPlay at #4 and the SZA-assisted “luther” at #15.

Lamar also scores another hit with “Not Like Us,” a track fueled by his lyrical battle with Drake, which claims #9. The rapper continues his dominance, holding the #1 spot on US Top Artists. GNX‘s chart success further solidifies Kendrick Lamar’s position at the forefront of contemporary hip-hop.