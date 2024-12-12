Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GNX’ Dominates YouTube’s US Top Songs Chart

December 12, 2024
Shawn Grant

Kendrick Lamar’s sixth studio album, GNX, is making waves on the charts, with ten tracks landing on the US Top Songs. Leading the charge is the video-assisted “squabble up,” which secures the #2 spot, followed by “tv off” featuring Lefty GunPlay at #4 and the SZA-assisted “luther” at #15.

Lamar also scores another hit with “Not Like Us,” a track fueled by his lyrical battle with Drake, which claims #9. The rapper continues his dominance, holding the #1 spot on US Top Artists. GNX‘s chart success further solidifies Kendrick Lamar’s position at the forefront of contemporary hip-hop.

