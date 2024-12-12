Netflix Honors Jamie Foxx at Star-Studded Strong Black Legends Event

Netflix hosted Strong Black Legends at Mr. Chow, an evening celebrating Jamie Foxx’s remarkable career, recovery journey, and the release of his new special, JAMIE FOXX: WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS… The event drew an array of Hollywood luminaries, close friends, and family to honor the Golden Globe-nominated entertainer.

Foxx, recognized for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, was toasted for his health, enduring impact in entertainment, and exciting future.

Notable attendees included Anthony Anderson, Jay Pharoah, Loretta Devine, Vivica A. Fox, Halle Bailey, Jonathan Majors, Naomi Osaka, Cordae, Meagan Good, and more. The celebration highlighted Foxx’s resilience and contributions, reinforcing his position as an industry legend.

Advertisement