Nike and NFL Announce Landmark 10-Year Partnership Extension

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) and the National Football League (NFL) have unveiled a historic 10-year partnership extension, further solidifying their commitment to shaping the future of football. The renewed deal continues their successful 12-year collaboration, where Nike has been the exclusive provider of uniforms, sideline gear, practice apparel, and baselayer for all 32 NFL teams.

This partnership extension will see Nike drive innovation in product development and athlete performance, providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of NFL players. Nike aims to enhance football’s global reach while creating safer environments for players of all levels.

“This partnership renewal is a testament to the strength and success of our collaboration with the NFL. As we embark on this new chapter, we’re committed to co-creating cutting-edge solutions that meet the rapidly changing needs of NFL athletes and fans, while fueling the league’s growth and development initiatives,” said Elliott Hill, President & CEO of NIKE, Inc.

Key initiatives of the Nike-NFL collaboration include global expansion, where the two organizations will work together to boost the sport’s international presence, increase participation, and cultivate new talent. Player health and safety is another major focus, with both parties using Nike’s Sport Research Lab to develop safer footwear and address lower extremity injuries.

“Nike has been an invaluable partner since 2012 and we couldn’t be more excited to have them onboard for years to come,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “In addition to their products and services for our clubs, players, or fans, Nike is a strategic partner who will help us grow football internationally, support youth football and make advances in player safety. The renewal of this partnership will truly have a lasting impact on the game of football at all levels both here in the United States and around the world.”

Additionally, Nike will continue to support the development of football at the grassroots, high school, and collegiate levels, fostering the next generation of athletes in both flag and tackle football. Through its marketing expertise, Nike will also enhance fan engagement, bringing football’s most compelling stories to life in fresh and exciting ways.

This partnership extension reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to innovation, player safety, and global growth, ensuring a brighter future for football on and off the field.