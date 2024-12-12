Papoose Calls Out Remy Ma for Abandoning Her Family Last Christmas: ‘We Could Divorce Like Adults’

Papoose has fired back at Remy Ma, recalling last Christmas and alleging she ditched her family to hang out with her boo.

“While I was at home with my daughter last Christmas. This is where @remyma was,” Papoose wrote. “Now that I FINALLY moved on she’s angry & making up lies.

“I told her we could divorce like adults. She refuses to do that because I wouldn’t lie & say I didn’t knock this chump out. I still got the messages of her begging me to lie about the knockout. But who cares!”

You can read his full message below and also check out Remy’s first message here.