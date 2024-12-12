Papoose and Remy Ma’s marriage, once celebrated as a pillar of love and loyalty in hip-hop, appears to be facing turbulence. In a surprising turn of events, Papoose recently took to social media to seemingly call out his wife over allegations of infidelity.

In the post, Papoose didn’t hold back, accusing Remy of betrayal by posting a pic of Remy with her new beau and alleging that he confronted and physically fought her supposed new boyfriend. “While I was home with my daughter last Christmas. This is where @remyma was. Now that I FINALLY moved on she’s angry & making up lies. ” he wrote, hinting at Remy’s possible jealousy of his new lady friend, Claressa Shields..

Pap repeatedly called out Remy as a narcissist and then claimed that he knocked out Remy’s new BF, Eazy The Block Captain.

The Brooklyn rapper then took to his stories to vent, saying that he’s requested a divorce from the Terror Squad’s First Lady several times, but says “She rather clout chase on social media.”

The now-deleted posts quickly sparked debate among fans, with many expressing shock given the couple’s long-standing reputation as a beacon of love and loyalty in Hip Hop. Papoose has been widely admired for his devotion to Remy during her time in prison and the way he supported her post-incarceration career.

The drama has put the pair, who have been married since 2008, under intense scrutiny, with many questioning what this means for their future together.