Here’s some good news for real Hip Hop fans. According to Pusha T. The Hampton Roads rapper recently revealed that the upcoming Clipse project, produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, is ready to go—aside from one last feature verse from an unnamed artist.

The Project Marks a Long-Awaited Return …

During an interview with Ghetto Runways, Pusha T shared his excitement about the new album, which reunites him with his brother No Malice for their first full-length project in over 15 years. The pair last released Til the Casket Drops in 2009.

“I’m so excited about this new Clipse album. Like that’s what I’m on right now,” Pusha said, expressing his enthusiasm for the long-awaited collaboration.

Get this, while the album is essentially complete, Pusha mentioned the only thing holding up its release: “It’s absolutely finished, just waiting on a feature. Just waiting on a feature, bro. Just waiting on a feature.”

Back to Their Authentic Roots …

What’s more Pusha T praised the album as a return to the core elements that made Clipse iconic in Hip Hop. He emphasized the importance of staying true to the fundamentals of the genre.

“I think we’re doing something very, very special with like even being in the game and being as competitive as we are today,” he said. “Showing people that the fundamentals of Hip Hop and lyricism, and like being fresh, none of that ages out.”

He added, “You only start to age out when you start leaving pieces out of what makes this sh*t we call Hip Hop. And that’s just not what we do.”

Pusha T’s Undeniable Passion for the Craft of Rap …

When it comes to reflecting on his creative process, Pusha T expressed how energized he feels by the project. “I feel like I got 10 albums in me right this second,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? Like I just created the masterpiece with my brother. Like something so crazy, and it’s like, I just can’t wait to present it… ’til we present it to the world, ’til we get out there in front of everybody.”

The Project Marks a Monumental Reunion …

The new album, tentatively titled Let God Sort ‘Em Out, promises to bring the heat as the duo’s first studio project in over a decade. With Pharrell Williams at the helm of production, fans can expect a blend of sharp lyricism and innovative beats, staying true to Clipse’s legacy while pushing boundaries.