Whelp yet another artist has been handed down their prison sentence … Rapper Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Terrel Bowman, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for his involvement in drug conspiracy and criminal street gang activity. The 25-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday, December 11, where the sentencing was finalized following his guilty plea earlier this year.

The sprawling case against Quando Rondo stemmed from his alleged role in a drug trafficking operation. In late 2023, after posting a $100,000 bond and being placed under house arrest, he accepted a plea deal that significantly reduced his potential prison time. Originally facing up to 20 years behind bars, the plea deal capped his sentence at five years. As part of the agreement, the rapper will serve at least 33 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Additional Requirements and Statements in Court

Get this, in addition to his prison term, Quando Rondo must pay a $40,000 fine, undergo regular drug testing, avoid contact with gang members, and participate in mental health treatment.

During the sentencing, the defense team argued for a 24-month sentence, while prosecutors requested 37 months. The judge ultimately decided on 33 months of incarceration, with Quando Rondo required to report to prison by January 10, 2025.

Check out the mea culpa. While in court, the rapper admitted his mistakes, saying, “I did the wrong thing, and I’m getting punished for it.” He also expressed remorse for the stress his actions caused his family, friends, and especially his daughters. “I wanna give an apology to the city of Savannah… and to all my loved ones,” he stated.

Despite the challenges ahead of prison life, Quando Rondo indicated he views his sentence as an opportunity for growth and self-reflection. “As crazy as it sounds, that’s enough time to really sit down, rehabilitate myself, and come up with better plans for my family and friends,” he shared.

Quando Rondo’s sentencing marks a turning point in his life. While his future remains uncertain, the rapper has expressed determination to use his time in prison to turn his life around and focus on personal redemption.