The breakdown of Remy Ma and Papoose’s wedding is displayed in front of the Hip-Hop community. Hitting Instagram, Remy revealed that Papoose is in a relationship with boxer Clarissa Sheilds.

“papoose dum ass fell sleep on the phone with @Claressashields,” Remy wrote on Instagram. “Laying in my house he refuses to leave. This bitch supposed to be a world champion boxer and [her] scary ass hung up soon as she heard my voice [three laughing emoji] Nowwww I’m telling everything ohhhh and babygirl u not the only one [shrug emoji]”

The Instagram came with a screenshot of a text conversation between Pap and Shields.

Papoose would respond on his Instagram story calling Remy a narcissist and how she repeatedly cheated.

“Now that I have finally moved on, she’s playing the victim,” Papoose wrote. “I have requested a divorce numerous times. She rather clout chase on social media.”

Shields also chimed in:

Remy Ma accuses Claressa Shields’ “publicity team” of putting out fake stories to make her look bad and Papoose look like a saint. https://t.co/gIZAAVgu15 pic.twitter.com/32csYVBhXw — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 12, 2024

In July, Remy Ma and Papoose’s marriage status was a toss-up. Her latest release with Fat Joe may have gave some clues. A post on The Neighborhood Talk reveals that her song credits use her maiden name, Remy Kioni Smith, instead of other recent releases that carried Papoose’s name, “Mackie.”

In June, Eazy the Block Captain caught the Internet’s attention after he called Remy Ma his “favorite person” in an Instagram post celebrating Remy’s birthday. The two had been long rumored to be dating, leaving questions about the status of Remy Ma’s marriage to Papoose.

No one has explicitly spoken about either relationship, leaving some fans questioning whether Eazy and Remy just have a powerful friendship.

But in December 2023, alleged audio of Eazy The Block Captain hit YouTube, detailing to a friend that Remy and Pap’s marriage was over.

Additionally, the audio reveals Remy wanted Eazy to keep the relationship low, and Papoose had already pulled up on the battle rapper, punching him in the face. In the audio, Eazy also wants to run the fight back, but Remy has constantly pulled up to her home.

Remy Ma’s new boo ‘Eazy’, confirms That Papoose Hit Him In The Face Over Her Cheating With Him😳 pic.twitter.com/ber8r8zpgH — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) December 29, 2023

Full alleged leaked audio of Eazy The Block Captain confirming relationship with Remy Ma is released, he also addresses rumored fight with Papoose



“I think he like [feeling like] I beat up my girl new dude”

🔗: https://t.co/LjGevjxQjU https://t.co/dxF7PlaN3W pic.twitter.com/fl9HPj4RkY — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 29, 2023

Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain also hit a Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game together. The sighting of the two fueled rumors about the status of the marriage of Remy and Papoose.

Remy Ma was spotted at an Eagles game with who fans thought was Papoose…turns out it was that other man, Eazy Da Block Captain… pic.twitter.com/jEKHWvH33p — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) November 7, 2023

In September 2023, Remy Ma’s Chrome 23 Battle Rap showcase ‘I Do What I Want’ featuring Geechi Gotti and Eazy the Block Captain had the internet buzzing. Geechi brought up alleged rumors that Remy Ma was cheating on Papoose with Eazy the Block Captain. In the viral verse heard around the internet, Geechi talks to Remy, claiming Papoose fought Eazy.

Eazy responds to Geechie during the battle but didn’t deny the allegations.

Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain not beating them allegations at all. pic.twitter.com/NeDcjxAD9U — girl, your bd is a zero| BONGOSSSS💕 (@theeemprasss) September 17, 2023

Courtney B contributed to this report.