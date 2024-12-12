The celebrity lookalike contest trend continues. This time in the 6 where Drake fans have a shot to see if they have the best likeness to the Drizzy. So get this, Casuals Cakery a bakery with an obviously cool name, is hosting what they call a Drake Era’s Lookalike Contest on Saturday, December 14. The quirky event, taking place at Apt. 200 from 4 to 6 p.m., promises a fun celebration of the rapper’s style and fashion throughout the years.

This Marks Canada’s First Drake Lookalike Contest …

Casuals Cakery claims this is Canada’s first lookalike contest, inspired by similar events in the U.S. honoring stars like Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles. The bakery is searching for someone who can best embody Drake’s style, creativity, and charisma across his many fashion eras.

Get this, in a playful Instagram post, the bakery described the event as “a perfect event to meet crodies, broski’s & your rich baby daddy.”

In Came the $10,000 Prize from the 6 God …

The contest got even more exciting when Drake himself joined in, offering a generous $10,000 prize for the winner. Casuals Cakery shared the news on Instagram, posting a screenshot of a direct message from Drake where he pledged “10 bands to the lookalike contest as the main prize.”

The bakery captioned the post: “I can barely type and a whole shock went through my body. But yes, this is true and real & I hope the Drake doppelgängers ready.”

There’s Additional Prizes and Details …

What’s more, in addition to the cash prize, the winner will receive a “certified Toronto Manz pack,” which includes a bottle of Hennessy, a pack of Backwoods, and other surprises.

Entry to the contest is on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited space available. Contestants are encouraged to pay tribute to Drake’s iconic looks from any era, bringing their own flair to the stage.

If you think you have what it takes to be crowned Drake’s ultimate lookalike, this is your chance to prove it—and take home a massive cash prize while celebrating Toronto’s very own 6 God.