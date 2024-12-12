Snoop Dogg is always staying relevant. This time the multi-hyphenate is stepping into the sci-fi world as the lead and co-producer of The Last Man, a new movie directed by acclaimed filmmaker Luc Besson. The project will combine comedy, action, and sci-fi elements, echoing the style of Besson’s 1997 cult classic The Fifth Element. Filming for the movie is slated to begin in 2025. Sounds, different!

Last month, Snoop hinted at a movie project inspired by Planet of the Apes, but with a twist: “dogs instead of apes.” This idea aligns with the premise of The Last Man, as reported by Variety. The screenplay, written by Besson, promises a blend of humor, thrilling action, and futuristic storytelling.

Get this, the upcoming film is being co-produced by Virginie Besson-Silla and Luc Besson for EuropaCorp, alongside Snoop Dogg and Sara Ramaker through their Death Row Pictures banner.

What’s cool is the mutual admiration element. Besson, who has been a fan of Snoop Dogg’s music since the release of Who Am I (What’s My Name)?, shared his excitement about the collaboration. “We first met 20 years ago, and we’ve always wanted to work together again,” Besson said. “We just needed the right project that would excite us both — and this is it, with Snoop in the lead role. I can’t wait to get started!”

Snoop also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting his admiration for Besson’s work. “Ever since I’ve seen The Professional, I’ve always wanted [Luc] to direct a whole movie for me. Now we finally get the opportunity for him to write and direct me in a Luc Besson movie,” Snoop remarked.

Now if you’re not a huge film buff, this isn’t the first time the two have worked together. In 2006, Snoop lent his voice to the character Max in Besson’s animated fantasy film Arthur and the Minimoys, which Besson directed and co-wrote.

What’s more, Besson is currently directing Dracula: A Love Tale, an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel starring Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz, Snoop Dogg is busy preparing for the release of his upcoming album, Missionary. The album includes the highly anticipated Sting collaboration, “Another Part of Me,” and drops this Friday, December 13.

This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for both Snoop Dogg and Luc Besson, blending the rapper’s charisma with the director’s signature sci-fi storytelling.